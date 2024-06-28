International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Equinox Gold by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

