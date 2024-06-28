PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $530,000 Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $791,468.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,252 shares in the company, valued at $41,498,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,707,743 shares of company stock worth $58,180,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

