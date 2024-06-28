Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.67 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

