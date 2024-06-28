Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 387 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NetEase by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 0.7 %

NTES opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.