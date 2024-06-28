Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $596,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

