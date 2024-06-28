Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,312 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

CWST stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.90, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.