Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $187.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.14 and its 200-day moving average is $225.36. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

