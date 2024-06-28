Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in GATX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

