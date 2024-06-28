SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 803,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

