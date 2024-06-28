15,679 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

