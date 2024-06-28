Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,698,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after acquiring an additional 445,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,872,000 after acquiring an additional 240,148 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after acquiring an additional 884,572 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

