Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $78.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.