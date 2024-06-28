Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTN opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

