Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Saia by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in Saia by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 1.3 %

Saia stock opened at $458.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.91. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.23 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

