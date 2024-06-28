Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $79.25 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

