Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $709,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

IUSG opened at $128.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

