Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 865 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

