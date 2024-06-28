Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,595 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

VLT stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

