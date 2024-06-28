Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.