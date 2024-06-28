Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,679.46 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,189.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,699.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,571.67.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
