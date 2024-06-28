HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $3,144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,171,000 after buying an additional 1,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,230,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,657,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

