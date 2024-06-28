Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 242 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Source Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Source Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SOR opened at $43.68 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

About Source Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

