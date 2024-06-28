Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 396,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 132,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.