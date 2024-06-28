Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,303,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $292,292 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

