Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 40,689 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,689 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PROG by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PROG by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $12,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PROG by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 124,294 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

