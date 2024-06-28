Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 56,321 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,321 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grab by 2,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,407 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $23,176,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,670 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Trading Up 0.9 %

GRAB opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.82. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

