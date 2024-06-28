Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,138,617 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 608,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

