Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

