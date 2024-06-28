582 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 36,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $411.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.