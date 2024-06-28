Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,061 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,324,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,728,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,097,000 after buying an additional 183,408 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 414,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

