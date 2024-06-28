Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,229 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AA opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

