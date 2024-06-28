2,167 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.34 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

