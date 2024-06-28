Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 729.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after buying an additional 2,056,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $10,426,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth $6,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 399,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth $4,069,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KAR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

