Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,352,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,841,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

