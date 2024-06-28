Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

