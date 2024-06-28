Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 52,445 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

