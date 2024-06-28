Vanguard Group Inc. Has $398.63 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $398,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,909,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,769,555 shares of company stock worth $100,335,332 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

