Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Sabre worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 43.3% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Trading Up 3.1 %

SABR stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.75. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.