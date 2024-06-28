Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $396,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.92.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

