Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Newmark Group by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 85,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,715,375 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 410.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 1,344,514 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

