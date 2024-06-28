Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 97,945 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.66% of PENN Entertainment worth $383,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $16,341,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.