Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in InterDigital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,749 shares of company stock worth $282,883. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDCC opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

