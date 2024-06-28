Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Green Plains worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.