Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 37,521 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.84% of Korn Ferry worth $369,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $53,304,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 812,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $66.00 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

