B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

