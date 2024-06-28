International Paper’s (IP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Down 7.2 %

International Paper stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

