Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 15.3 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $398,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

