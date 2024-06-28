Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

MLSS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.