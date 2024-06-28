McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MUX. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

NYSE MUX opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.51. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McEwen Mining

In related news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,901 shares of company stock valued at $413,353. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 83.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 90,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

