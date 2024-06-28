Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.38 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,274 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 204,298 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 109.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 171,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

